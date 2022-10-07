Away from the Stadium, the Bianconeri only got 2 draws and 2 defeats, while in the head-to-head matches the balance of last season is decidedly negative: this is how it went

“There is a result to be achieved, between Salernitana and Monza we left 5 points and therefore we are behind”. Max Allegri goes to the point, on the eve of Milan-Juventus. The bianconeri are four points behind the Rossoneri and in this start of the season they have won only two draws away from the Allianz Stadium. “At the moment we have not won away from home yet, we hope tomorrow will be the first time-he admits-he. We all hope so, we are ready to play this game which is also beautiful to play. The team will certainly play a great match ”.

TRANSFER FACTOR — Juve’s away trend is negative. After the first two equal to Marassi with Sampdoria and to Franchi with Fiorentina (0-0 with the first and 1-1 with the second) the bianconeri fell at the Parco dei Principi with Psg (2-1) and at the U- Power Stadium with Monza (1-0). But there is also another fact that Allegri’s team must necessarily improve compared to last season: that relating to direct clashes. Last year, in fact, he never managed to conquer the entire booty with the direct rivals for the Scudetto, so much so that he put together only 4 points in 6 matches, between home and back, with Milan, Inter and Naples. This year we need to change course immediately, if we really want to maintain the ambition of getting our hands on the flag after two years of emptiness. See also Ivrea, it's time to leave For the Rivarolese big playoff chance

TOWARDS MILAN — The first big match with Roma did not go well: Juve would have deserved much more in the first part of the game but then stopped and paid for the return of the Giallorossi. The challenge with the PSG has highlighted the great substantial differences between the two squads at European level. While the first clash with Benfica, the line-up that Allegri had indicated as the only real rival in the Champions League group for the round of 16, is the real drawback of the first part of the Juventus season. The successes with Bologna and Maccabi Haifa have now dampened the pressure on the team, but the real answers are expected at San Siro. Allegri summarizes with all its practicality: “If we manage to achieve a result we have passed the test. Otherwise, with a good performance but without result, we will not have passed the test ”. Waiting for Vlahovic’s first goal at San Siro …

October 7, 2022 (change October 7, 2022 | 15:03)

© breaking latest news

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

