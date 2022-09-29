The last statistic starts from a “10 + 10”. That is, Rafael Leao, as Opta recalls, is the only SerieA player with at least 10 goals and 10 assists in 2022. And expanding the figure to the usual top 5 European leagues, only De Bruyne do better (11 goals + 13 assists) and Neymar (18 +10). Rafa has now accustomed us to amaze. To surf, as he likes, riding the waves of numbers. It is also decisive when the day is not particularly sparkling. Champions do this. But, at the same time, it is also a perennial showcase where Rafael makes a fine show of himself. He looks at whoever passes in front of him, entices him by inviting him to put his hand on his wallet without caring about the eight-figure figure. Shield effect, on the one hand. Uncontainable personal growth on the other. All very nice, only one problem: the contract expires in less than two years. What can happen then? We have analyzed the four possible scenarios.