Sports

Milan also looks to the future. Carlos Alcaraz is also among the talents who have come under the Rossoneri’s magnifying glassArgentine midfielder class 2002 under the Racing of Avellaneda. The scouts of the champion club of Italy have been following him for months and have drawn up more than positive reports on a prospect destined to soon be a protagonist in European football.

SHOT IN PERSPECTIVEAlcaraz is a very strong midfielder from a physical point of view (183 cm) to which it combines a very good ability in the dribble phase. He knows how to interpret the two phases well with a strong ability to enter the opponent’s area (6 goals in 30 games). Milan thinks of him especially in view of next season, Porto permitting: the Lusitanian club, together with other Spaniards and English, has started the first contacts with Racing Avellaneda. The valuation of the young Argentine talent is around 18 million eurosMaldini and Massara have put him in their sights.

