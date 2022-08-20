Two other ships departed from Ukraine, one bound for Venice. Surprise visit by UN Secretary Guterres to Moldova. New commander for the Russian fleet in the Black Sea
Moscow: “100 militiamen killed, of which 20 US mercenaries”
A hundred Ukrainian militiamen of the Kraken Regiment, among which there were “at least 20 American mercenaries” were killed, hit by precision weapons by the Russian air force, in Andreyevka, in the Ukrainian region of Kharkiv, according to the spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry, General Igor Konashenkov, quoted by the Tass agency. The Kraken regiment – named after the mythical sea monster – was formed by Ukrainian volunteers, some from the Azov Battalion, on the same day as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on 24 February. As for the “American mercenaries”, there is no confirmation at the moment.
Two other ships departed from Ukraine, one bound for Venice
Two more ships loaded with agricultural products left the Ukrainian port of Chernomorsk this morning. This was announced by the Turkish Ministry of Defense, according to which the ship Zumrut Ana, with 6,300 tons of sunflower oil, is headed to Venice, while the Ocean, loaded with 25 thousand tons of wheat, is headed to the port of Marmara near Istanbul. .
Ukrainian authorities Zaporizhzhia, a child injured in Russian raids
An 8-year-old boy and two adults were injured, the minor seriously, in the Russian bombing in the Zaporizhzhia region. Ukrainska Pravda reports it citing the local Ukrainian military administration.