9:00

Moscow: “100 militiamen killed, of which 20 US mercenaries”

A hundred Ukrainian militiamen of the Kraken Regiment, among which there were “at least 20 American mercenaries” were killed, hit by precision weapons by the Russian air force, in Andreyevka, in the Ukrainian region of Kharkiv, according to the spokesman of the Russian Defense Ministry, General Igor Konashenkov, quoted by the Tass agency. The Kraken regiment – named after the mythical sea monster – was formed by Ukrainian volunteers, some from the Azov Battalion, on the same day as the Russian invasion of Ukraine, on 24 February. As for the “American mercenaries”, there is no confirmation at the moment.