Muscle problem for Leao, replaced just 11 minutes after the start of Milan-Lazio. The attacker made a swerve inside the Lazio penalty area, Provedel came out cleanly snatching the ball from him, the Portuguese remained standing but immediately touched his thigh. It could also be a precautionary substitution in view of the derby, updates are expected after the first evaluations from San Siro

AC MILAN-LAZIO LIVE

