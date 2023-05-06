End of covid-19 pandemic announced

After more than three years, the World Health Organization declared the end of the covid-19 pandemic.

The CEO of the OMSTedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, stated when announcing the end of the international health emergency that “the covid has changed the world and it has changed us”.

He presented a balance of what happened in these three years and indicated that during this time there were 765 million diagnoses and 6.9 million deaths.

However, the WHO indicated that the virus is here to stay, is changing and continues to kill its victims.

Surveillance

Precisely in view of this situation, the Valle Governor’s Office announced that this disease will continue in the department’s surveillance system.

According to the Secretary of Health of the Valley, María Cristina Lesmes, the region has significant experience in dealing with a pandemic that marked the recent history of humanity.

Lesmes explained that the WHO decision “means that we no longer have a universal epidemic, that we have isolated cases that will continue to be managed as an acute respiratory infection caused by covid-19, it is a new disease that has remained between humans and the world.” epidemiological surveillance system”.

Likewise, he stressed that covid-19 becomes part of respiratory viruses and respiratory diseases, and therefore recommends not neglecting self-care measures.

“There are hygiene measures such as hand washing as a prevention mechanism, we cannot forget it. The pandemic should have left us several lessons on how to live and life and how to take care of our health, and one of these is the use of face masks in respiratory diseases and hand washing to avoid communicable diseases,” Lesmes said.

Since the beginning of the covid-19 pandemic, the Government of Cauca’s Valley He faced the challenge of managing this new disease and safeguarding the lives of Valle del Cauca with forceful actions.

efforts

Efforts were focused on strengthening the department’s hospital network in terms of its capacities, supplies, and human talent, as well as expanding Intensive Care Units and strengthening the laboratory network.

The Committee of Health Experts called Copesa was formed to support decision-making during the pandemic, while permanent monitoring of patients was carried out, myths were demolished with education, and all efforts were made to vaccinate the population.

In addition, the departmental Administration also provided humanitarian aid to the most vulnerable population and as a result of coordinated intersectoral and interinstitutional work, Valle del Cauca was recognized at the national level for handling the pandemic.

