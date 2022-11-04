Home Sports Milan on Kiwior: tomorrow Giroud brand, then the transfer market
Sports

Milan on Kiwior: tomorrow Giroud brand, then the transfer market

by admin
Milan on Kiwior: tomorrow Giroud brand, then the transfer market

The 22-year-old Pole is establishing himself as one of Italy’s most promising young defenders. Now it’s Giroud’s turn, while Maldini takes note …

Milan noticed it before Lewandowski. The curtain between the six-hundred-goal striker and the rookie defender went something like this: Robert calls a staff member during the finishing process and asks for information about that guy from the left-handed to, of few words, on his debut with Poland. “Bravino, but who is he? And why didn’t we call him before? ”. On the one hand the bomber, the star, on the other a 22-year-old central player who has just arrived in the national team on tiptoe. He is called Jakub Kiwior and is one of the revelations of Serie A.

See also  Xuanwei boy Yuan Mingshou goes to the Winter Paralympics

You may also like

Thiago Motta: ‘Arnautovic? Let’s see … ‘-

Atalanta-Napoli, Gasperini: “They are surprising, ideas are worth...

what happened to them? – Video Gazzetta.it

“The Conference is the cup of losers”: Tare’s...

They empty the curve to pay homage to...

Boiocchi case, North Curve emptied: 4 Daspo and...

“My daughter in the gym went through the...

Bars and restaurants, additional contribution. How and when...

WTA finals – Swatek locks in the semi-finals...

Eboué, between the failed suicide and the lies...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy