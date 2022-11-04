Milan noticed it before Lewandowski. The curtain between the six-hundred-goal striker and the rookie defender went something like this: Robert calls a staff member during the finishing process and asks for information about that guy from the left-handed to, of few words, on his debut with Poland. “Bravino, but who is he? And why didn’t we call him before? ”. On the one hand the bomber, the star, on the other a 22-year-old central player who has just arrived in the national team on tiptoe. He is called Jakub Kiwior and is one of the revelations of Serie A.