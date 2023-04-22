Home » Milan: Pioli, Ibra is called up for tomorrow – Football
Sports

Milan: Pioli, Ibra is called up for tomorrow – Football

Milan: Pioli, Ibra is called up for tomorrow – Football
(ANSA) – MILAN, 22 APR – “Zlatan is called up, he’s fine even if with limited autonomy. Giroud won’t be there, Pobega took a hit but we’ll see tomorrow”: these are Stefano Pioli’s words on the eve of the challenge of Milan against Lecce. ” There are eight games to go until the end of the championship, the approach must be based on energy, will, strength, we want and must make it. We need to score many points”. (HANDLE).

