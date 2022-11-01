Home Sports Milan, Pioli: “The renewal? I marked who complimented me and who didn’t
Milan, Pioli: “The renewal? I marked who complimented me and who didn’t

Here are the words of the Milan coach on the eve of the San Siro match against Salzburg which is worth access to the second round: “If our opponents expect to see AC Milan in Turin they will be disappointed”

The day after the renewal with Milan until 2025, Stefano Pioli spoke on the eve of the Champions League match with salzburg, decisive for access to the second round. “Doing well tomorrow night means a lot. Because it is our first goal of the season. The team knows how to manage such important matches. Disappointed by the defeat against Torino, but against Salzburg it is another challenge”.

RENEWAL

“This morning I marked who complimented me and who didn’t (laughs). I thanked the players because without them he wouldn’t have arrived. I’m happy. I’ve always felt respected and supported here.”

LION

“What did I say to Leao? Nothing. I saw him smiling and focused. If our opponents expect to see AC Milan in Turin they will be disappointed. We know their value, Salzburg have never lost away from home, but we have strong motivations. and we play in front of our fans, so we have all the cards to do well “.

