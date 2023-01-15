Last bulletin: convalescence finished in time to get on the plane for Lecce and, consequently, on the one for Riyadh. Work programme: in the stands in Lecce (as it was), on the bench in Riyadh (this, however, still to be verified). Ante Rebic could be a useful joker to drop in the Super Cup, if necessary. But the reappearance of his name in the squad that can be called up also offers other food for thought because Ante is part of that uncomfortably long list of players who this season – but also last season – at a certain point disappear from Pioli’s tactical boards.