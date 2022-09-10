Home Sports Milan Samp double star: Milan is now surprising and happy for Tonali’s progress – yqqlm
Sports

by admin
Original title: Milan Samp double star: Milan is now surprising and happy for Tonali’s progress

Live it, September 10th. AC Milan will face Sampdoria in this round of Serie A. Before the game of the famous Giovanni Lodetti, who played for both teams, he looked forward to the game.

What do you think of when you learn that Sampdoria will play Milan?

I think about those wonderful years of the past. I remember when I faced AC Milan as an opponent, I didn’t sleep for two nights because I was afraid of not playing well. I had a few big seasons at Milan.

Will Milan be inspired by the victory over Inter Milan in the last round of the league, or will they be a little discouraged by the draw by Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League?

I don’t think the draw in Austria will have a psychological impact on Milan, they didn’t lose, the first game of the Champions League is always special. I think the Milan derby victory will have a bigger impact on the team.

Are AC Milan still the favourites to win the Serie A title?

It’s too early to talk about winning the championship, and it may be more appropriate to wait until next spring to discuss it. Milan are surprising in every way now and hopefully they can continue.

Talk about Tonali, who is in your place

He has improved a lot in strength and has done so through continuous improvement. In our day, it took longer to get to his level, and I’m happy for Tonali now.

See also  Weather forecast: African heat for the bridge on 2 June - Weather

Talk about Decatur

It will take time, and we must be patient. We seem to prefer to evaluate everything right now, but everything takes time.

Samp coach Giampaolo once coached at AC Milan

He has played some tough games and made some mistakes, of course it’s not all his fault, it’s not easy to coach Milan and the club should understand that.

