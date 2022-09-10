On September 9, the Municipal Economic and Information Commission reported that after the process of enterprise declaration, review and review, including 304 projects such as the joint construction of a silicon-based hybrid integration innovation center by the State and the local government of the Joint Microelectronics Center Co., Ltd. Financial support and publicity, a single project can receive a subsidy of up to 5 million yuan. This is the second batch of key special funds released by the city this year, and a total of 758 enterprise projects have benefited.

The 304 projects selected this time involve automobile manufacturing, electronic software, intelligent terminals, biomedicine, equipment manufacturing and other industrial fields, basically covering all existing industrial industries in the city. ://jjxxw.cq.gov.cn) for inquiries.

The Municipal Commission of Economy and Information Technology said that among the selected projects, those involving the cultivation and improvement of the industrial chain, brand promotion, enterprise data management, national standard implementation service awards, and hydrogen refueling station construction and operation awards and subsidies will be implemented in municipal industrial and Arranged in the special funds for informatization; national specialization and new “little giant” enterprise cultivation awards, municipal “specialized and special new” small and medium-sized enterprise incubator awards and subsidies, rent subsidies for enterprises settled in building industrial parks, and operation of Chongqing micro-enterprise dual-creation platform In the fields of performance awards and subsidies, it will be arranged in the special funds for the development of small, medium and micro enterprises.

In March and July of this year, the Municipal Economic and Information Commission and the Municipal Finance Bureau launched the application of key special fund projects this year in two batches, focusing on supporting emerging industries, intelligent green manufacturing, technological innovation, and small, medium and micro industries and key enterprise projects. The application enterprises must meet the following conditions: registered in Chongqing as an independent legal person, with a sound financial management institution system; the application project conforms to the national and municipal industrial policies, and the investment project has been approved; the same project has not received financial support from other similar municipalities; The project will be implemented after January 1, 2020, and the implementation period will not exceed 30 months, etc.