Milan, the third wheel appears between Kamada and Chukwueze

Il Milanafter closing for Loftus-Cheek is faced with a dilemma: closing for Kamada or try to take Chukwueze? The two have different roles, ages and costs, but both serve Pioli. The problem is that they are both non-EU and Milan have already occupied a box with the Chelsea player. So a sensational hypothesis is taking hold: to set aside both and focus on a completely different third player. The new name is that of Yunus Musah, American midfielder of Valencia. Furlani therefore has to make a choice and, based on what he decides, he will then have to aim for another goal to strengthen the squad.

Kamada Al Milan: 50%

It seemed all made for Daichi Kamada, but now it’s all back in discussion. The Sports Courier speaks of a possible inclusion of Rome, in the event that Milan eventually let go of the Japanese. At this point a negotiation that seemed closed could incredibly fall apart. Kamada is no longer considered indispensable for the Rossoneri project.

Pulisic al Milan: 45%

Il Milan is determined to go up Pulisic. The American with a Croatian passport seems to be the darling of the right wing. Currently the gap between supply and demand is 10 million: 15 the AC Milan offer against the 25 requested by the Blues. Furlani, however, doesn’t want to give up and continues to negotiate also relying on the will of the former Dortmund player.

Adam Traore to Milan: 30%

Adam Traore is the last name for the right wing. The Spaniard is free after finishing his contract with Wolverhampton. According to Gazzetta dello Sport there would have been a first poll with Jorge Mendes, former Barcelona agent. In terms of characteristics, Pioli likes Traorè a lot and he could be the one to hit on the right wing. The winger could also arrive with Chukwueze if the Rossoneri manage to sell both Messias and Saelemaekers.

Musah al-Milan: 35%

Yunus Musah it’s the latest idea for the Rossoneri midfield. The American from Valencia costs 25 million, but he’s born in 2002 with already three years of experience in La Liga and a World Cup title. Sin would therefore be an investment with great potential. Negotiations have just begun, but he could be the one to fill the box as a non-EU citizen.

Chukwueze al Milan: 15%

Chukwueze continues to be one of the dots of the Milan, but Villareal continues to block. Second Sportitalia, the Yellow Submarine would have asked for 37 million euros plus bonuses to let the Nigerian leave. Conditions unacceptable considering that Chukwueze will leave on a free transfer in a year. That’s why in the end the Rossoneri could give him up.

David Luciani

