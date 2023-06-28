Home » Calendar 2024 Colombia with public holidays
Calendar 2024 Colombia with public holidays

Calendar 2024 Colombia with public holidays

This is the 2024 calendar for Colombia, which includes the holidays for the country.

Holidays in Colombia for the year 2024 correspond to:
Monday January 1: New YearMonday, January 8: Three Kings DayMonday March 25: St. Joseph’s DayThursday March 28: Holy ThursdayFriday March 29: Holy FridayWednesday, May 1st: Labor DayMonday May 13: ascension dayMonday June 3: Body of ChristMonday June 10: Sacred Heart DayMonday July 1: Saint Peter and Saint Paul DaySaturday July 20: Colombia’s independence dayWednesday August 7: Boyaca’s battleMonday August 19: Assumption of the VirginMonday October 14: Day of raceMonday, November 4: All Saints DayMonday November 11: Cartagena Independence DaySunday December 8: Immaculate Conception’s DayWednesday December 25: Christmas

