Calendar 2024 Colombia with public holidays

This is the 2024 calendar for Colombia, which includes the holidays for the country.

Holidays in Colombia for the year 2024 correspond to:

Monday January 1: New YearMonday, January 8: Three Kings DayMonday March 25: St. Joseph’s DayThursday March 28: Holy ThursdayFriday March 29: Holy FridayWednesday, May 1st: Labor DayMonday May 13: ascension dayMonday June 3: Body of ChristMonday June 10: Sacred Heart DayMonday July 1: Saint Peter and Saint Paul DaySaturday July 20: Colombia’s independence dayWednesday August 7: Boyaca’s battleMonday August 19: Assumption of the VirginMonday October 14: Day of raceMonday, November 4: All Saints DayMonday November 11: Cartagena Independence DaySunday December 8: Immaculate Conception’s DayWednesday December 25: Christmas

