The assist for the decisive goal by Giroud against the Torino and then one Photo playful in the locker rooms together with Captain David Calabriato extinguish the rumors that they wanted a dressing room of the Milan split. Theo Hernandez he returned to his level on the field and on social media, after the return to victory in the league, smiles are back too. In the Milan-Turin post, the Frenchman published a story on Instagram that portrays him together with the Rossoneri captain, pretending to be in the ring like two boxers ready to fight, complete with laughing smileys. A story that has also been republished by Calabria on social media. A not so veiled answer to the rumors circulating in recent days, which had spoken of a Milan dressing room that was no longer so united. Rumors against which he had lashed out in the first person, always on social networks, precisely Calabria, denying alleged quarrels and reiterating the compactness of the group. “What we do not accept in an absolute way – Calabria had written – are the countless falsehoods that have been following one another for a few days and involving my teammates and myself. Ours is a fantastic group”. Now after the return to victory, one can even begin to smile about these rumors.