Milan, tickets for Race 7 already on sale in pre-emption

From now on until 12:00 on Thursday 22 June they are on sale in pre-emption on olimpiamilano.vivaticket.it tickets for We are 7 of the final series for “All EuroLeague” and “All Inclusive” season ticket holders.

During the pre-emption phase, those entitled will be able to purchase up to 8 additional tickets per code.

From 12:00 on Thursday 22 June and until 12:00 on Friday 23 June, the pre-emption will be extended to anyone who has purchased a ticket for Game 5 of the same final (only one purchase per ticket).

The sale of tickets – if still available – will be free from 12:00 on Friday 23 June.

To take advantage of the privilege you need to follow the following steps:

select CHOOSE YOUR SEAT;

choose the SUBSCRIBER PRE-EMPTION and/or FINAL rate;

enter the BARCODE/CA CODE found on the admission tickets.

Holders of the “Finals Pack” who have confirmed their place in pre-emption for match 5 will have the right to pre-emption on the spot also for match 7 until 16:00 on Thursday 22 June.

To reconfirm your place Finals Pack owners present at race 5 must:

select PRE-EMPTION;

proceed to confirm the same seat;

enter the TLITE code present on the admission tickets.

Race 7 is scheduled for Friday 23 June, at 20:30, at the Mediolanum Forum.

Tickets can be purchased online (Click here), at the VivaTicket points of sale and at the registered office of Olimpia Milano at the Mediolanum Forum, via G. Di Vittorio 6, Assago (MI).