Milan, Tonali leaves in the Premier League?

Sandro Tonali could surprise the Milan. The Gazzetta dello Sport speaks of a strong interest from Newcastle which would come to offer 60 million plus bonuses. This is a potential 80m million deal. It should be remembered that the player is deeply attached to the Rossoneri, because he has been a fan since he was a child. The streets of the market, however, are endless and a twist is not excluded.

In the meantime, the Rossoneri are also working on other sales, such as those of Messias and Adlì, while the maneuvers continue to ensure Pioli has the right grafts.

Adlì away from Milan: 70%

Yacine Adlì could end up in Salernitana. The Sports Courier reports of an axis between the AC Milan club and the grenade one which would involve several players, including the Algerian. The two companies could therefore give birth to an operation that would also involve Pasquale Mazzocchi, which has long been in the club’s sights. The negotiation has just been drafted, but the two companies continue to talk.

Messias away from Milan: 55%

Second tuttomercatoweb.comthe market around Messiah it’s moving. The Brazilian’s contract expires in 2024 and is popular in both Serie A and Serie B. At the moment there have been no concrete offers for the former Crotone, but only talks. The Rossoneri are hoping that something concrete will happen in the coming weeks.

Tonali away from Milan: 40%

The agent of Tone them flew to London to inspect Newcastle’s offer. There is talk of an 8 million per season contract. The Gazzetta dello Sportas well as Newcastle, also talks about Chelsea which would offer a cash portion and a technical counterpart appreciated by the Milan. It all depends on the will of the player. If Tonali opened up to the sale, then his farewell could easily materialize.

Thuram al Milan: 70%

Marcus Thuram is always in the crosshairs of Milan. The Rossoneri, according to the Gazzetta dello Sportwould have raised the offer to 5 million euros. Furthermore, there would be pressure on the player from the “French clan”, with Maignan and Giroud and Theo Hernandez who are allegedly trying to convince him to wear the Rossoneri. In these hours there also seems to have been a flashback from Inter, but the Rossoneri have a clear advantage. At the end of the month there should be the answer from the player.

Reijnders al Milan: 15%

Il Milan for the midfield he would have swooped up Tijjani Reinders. Second Sky SportsMoncada would have targeted the Dutchman from Az, author of a great season this year. His market value does not currently exceed 15 million and could be an excellent shot to reinforce the median. The Rossoneri have not submitted offers at the moment, but they could sink the blow later.

David Luciani

