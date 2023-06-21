Home » Comptroller of Huila accused of assaulting his partner
Comptroller of Huila accused of assaulting his partner

Comptroller of Huila accused of assaulting his partner

The Huila comptroller would be involved in a case of domestic violence.

Accusations against the Comptroller of Huila, Andrés Felipe Vanegas, for alleged mistreatment of his partner in a case of domestic violence, recently came to light. The complaint was revealed by the journalist Germán Andrade, who shared detailed information in his media outlet.

According to Andrade, “The complaint was filed with the local Prosecutor’s Office 22 on the afternoon of June 18 under file number 410016000716202301668 for the crime of personal injury. In the account of the facts, the woman denounces verbal, psychological and later physical aggression, mistreatment that would have left some marks on her body. The National Institute of Legal Medicine and Forensic Sciences, Neiva headquarters, made the respective assessment.

Faced with these revelations, the mayor of Neiva expressed his solidarity and support for the alleged victim through his social networks: “she is a great woman, brave, strong and a great professional, who with her outstanding work has earned the admiration of all the team, who appreciates and respects her. That is why, as the Municipal Administration, as her colleagues and above all as her friends, we are here to tell her that she is not alone and that she has the support and solidarity of each one of the people who make up this government”.

It is important to mention that Andrés Felipe Vanegas assumed the position of Comptroller of Huila in March of last year and his term extends until the year 2025. The disclosure of these accusations of domestic violence.

The case is currently in the hands of the competent authorities, who must carry out the corresponding investigations to determine what happened.

