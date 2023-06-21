Home » “What’s the point of being mayor now?”
“What’s the point of being mayor now?”

ARENA deputy, César Reyes, assured during a television program that after the reduction of FODES, the councilors of his party questioned him what was the point of being mayor now.

«We won around 39 mayors in the past elections, with the resignations that have been had we have around half right now; in fact, the mayors who tell us about the reduction of FODES is ‘what sense did it make then to be mayor?’”, said Reyes.

The ARENA legislator made it clear that his objective in the mayoralties was to be able to have FODES, but since it was reduced, the interest of the tricolor party changed.

