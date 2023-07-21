Home » More new fires reported in Bukavu
Several burned houses and calcined material goods in a new fire which occurred in the Nyalukemba district in Nguba in the city of Bukavu, on the night of Thursday 20 to this Friday July 21, 2021 around 9 p.m.

According to the president of the Local Development Council of the Nyalukemba district, Aubin Mudumbi, the real cause of this incident remains unknown until now.

« This fire which occurred on avenue Patrice Emery Lumumba towards Nard Hotel opposite the Star School Complex leaves several families homeless “, he said.

The latter calls on the provincial authorities to review the issue of the fire-fighting vehicle in order to deal with any possible case.

To this end, the CLD of the Nyalukemba district asks organizations as well as people of good will to come to the aid of victims to save lives.

