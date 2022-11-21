November 21, 2022 3:40 pm

As after any climate summit, the air is filled with cries of anger and despair. What has been agreed upon is unclear and insufficient, and what has not been decided or has simply been ignored is massive and terrifying. For example, they still haven’t been able to agree that the world should stop burning fossil fuels.

But how? Isn’t that the goal of this big sideshow? The climate is warming because we burn fossil fuels for energy, soon people will die in bunches, in twenty or thirty years whole countries will become uninhabitable, it’s time to say stop! Alternative energy sources are available! Act now, or a global disaster will strike!

Yes, that’s what it’s all about, and every year tens of thousands of politicians, pundits, activists and lobbyists travel to a different location – Glasgow last year, Sharm el Sheikh this year, the UAE this year next – to discuss and decide how to deal with a risk that literally threatens our existence.

Taboo words

And in all these 27 years they have never managed to mention the name of the threat? No, they didn’t. In 2021, for the first time, they included the word “coal” in the final report – “we will gradually reduce it” (and not “eliminate it”), they said. But the words “gas” and “oil” have remained taboo.

This is what is achieved when a global institution is governed by consensus. Everyone has the right to veto, including countries dependent on coal, gas and oil, and the short-term interests of some (money and rapid economic growth fueled by fossil fuels) collide with the long-term interest of the community , i.e. not suffer a huge population die-off and a collapse of our civilization.

Well. This is the price to pay for belonging to a species that is still emerging from a long tribal past and has developed a high-tech, high-energy civilization before it is even culturally equipped to run it. You do your best and hopefully it will be enough.

But let’s stop with the philosophical reflections. What really happened in Sharm el Sheikh? After the inevitable night-time negotiations (two sleepless nights, to tell the truth), those present managed to agree on the creation of a new fund to compensate poor countries for “losses and damages” suffered due to extreme climatic events. The money will come from developed countries whose past and current emissions are causing the damage.