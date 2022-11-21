The Federation’s message on the occasion of Universal Children’s Day which was celebrated yesterday, November 20th. “Nurses assist boys and girls even in the most difficult realities, such as in penal institutions for minors, they take care of their bodies and support them with a competent helping relationship

In Italy “pediatric nurses, together with nurses, both in the area and in the hospital, contribute to guaranteeing boys and girls the rights enshrined in the convention – he explains Laura Barbotto, president of the Pediatric Nurse Register Commission of the National Federation of Orders of Nursing Professions -. Rights that pay particular attention to compliance, of health services and the skills of dedicated operators, with the rules established by the authorities (art. 3)”.

“To guarantee children the right to enjoy the best possible state of health – he continues – and to have access to the services in charge (art. 24), nurses also use specific listening and communication skills, appropriate to the degree of development and of infants, children and adolescents, and to the relative cultural and social context of the respective families in order to include them in the definition and implementation of health pathways”.

Nurses, as Barbotto points out, assist boys and girls even in the most difficult realities, such as in penal institutions for minors, they take care of their bodies and support them with a competent helping relationship”.

“This is because – according to Barbotto it should be remembered – the role of the pediatric nurse established not only by the evidence and by the needs of his daily activity, but, by law, by his professional profile, is the professional responsible for pediatric nursing care through the management and implementation of preventive, curative, palliative and rehabilitative interventions for infants and children, healthy or sick, up to eighteen (18) years of age, and for the family and the community in relation to education interventions health care and health promotion”.

“Redesigning or changing a healthcare organization, especially from the point of view of scarcity of resources – concludes Barbotto – means seeking and finding the balance between system efficiency and effectiveness and its fairness: the balance is obtained by defining new organizational rules and outlining professional aptitudes, transversal skills of the actors of the system. It means putting in place an ‘initiative health care also through the adoption of suitable connecting tools and appropriate professionalism, as in this case, pediatric nursing, to respond to new needs’.

