Estudiantes (LP) will go with the best they have against Belgrano, looking to end a streak of six games without winning

Estudiantes de La Plata, who are going through an adverse streak in the Professional League, made up for their qualification to the round of 16 of the Copa Sudamericana, will host Belgrano tomorrow, with an irregular campaign, in one of the three games that will begin on date 26, the penultimate of the tournament that River won in advance.

The match will be played this Saturday starting at 6:00 p.m. on the Estudiantes field, in La Plata, will be refereed by Ariel Penel and televised by ESPN Premium.

“Pincha” is seventh with 39 points and is going through his worst streak in Eduardo Domínguez’s cycle as a coach at the local level, with an adverse series of six games without winning, of which he drew four and lost two, the last one with River (3-1).

However, in the South American Cup during the week they thrashed Barcelona from Ecuador (4-0) and advanced to the round of 16, where they will face Goiás, from Brazil.

To face Belgrano, Domínguez’s intention is to put together the best team possible, with the exception of Zeid Romero, injured, and the decision to rest Jorge Rodríguez or Santiago Ascacíbar, one of the two will play and the other will leave his place to Fernando Zuqui.

