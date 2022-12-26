Home Sports Milan, who is Camarda, the baby striker with over 400 goals
Milan, who is Camarda, the baby striker with over 400 goals

Milan, who is Camarda, the baby striker with over 400 goals

Born in 2008, he has just made his debut with Abate’s boys, scoring a brace. Since Pulcini scored in bursts, over 400 goals. And between kickboxing and a photo with Ibra…

We have been talking about him for years and always in the same way. Recurring questions with precise answers: “But how much does Francesco Camarda score?”. A lot, and above all always, every game. It seems that since he started playing the first 7 against 7 matches he has scored more than 400 goals. The last two are making their debut for AC Milan in a friendly match against Solbiatese. Ah, Camarda was born in March 2008 and is only 14 years old.

