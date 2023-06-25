Milan, will Reijnders be Tonali’s heir?

Sandro sold Tone them at Newcastle, the Milan now it is in need of replacement. Among the many names that are chasing each other in this phase, there is one that is climbing the hierarchies: Tijjani Reijnders. The Az midfielder is back from an excellent season in his homeland, thanks to which he also conquered the national team. The Rossoneri have liked him for some time and he could be the reinforcement in the midfield. Let’s take a look at all the Rossoneri strategies in this phase.

Reijnders al Milan: 55%

For the midfield, the prices of Tijjani Reinders. The Dutchman costs around 18 million, a figure within the Rossoneri’s reach and is one of the most interesting profiles to emerge in the last season. It is a player suitable for both playing two and three and who could guarantee those goals that the Rossoneri midfielders missed this season. For this Furlani continues to keep an eye on him.

Al Milan fans: 50%

Il Milan as Giroud’s heir came back heavily Analysts. The Belgian from Lens for Tuttosportis the favorite to reinforce the advanced department next season. The problem is represented by the player’s valuation which has risen dramatically in the last period and is now close to 45 million. The Rossoneri, however, could invest part of the proceeds from the sale of Tonali to secure the striker.

Frattesi to Milan: 45%

Il Milan he is determined to tear Frattesi to Sassuolo, overtaking Inter. For the Gazzetta dello Sport, the Rossoneri would be willing to include Lorenzo Colombo, who has just been bought from Lecce, in the negotiation. The player is appreciated by Carnevali and could be the key to the negotiation. The meeting between Furlani and the CEO of Sassuolo is scheduled for next week and could turn the deal around. Inter remain ahead, but at the moment unable to sink the blow. That’s why everything is still possible.

Chukwueze al Milan: 35%

Il Milan continue to work tirelessly for Chukwueze. He is the favorite for the right wing. The Villareal winger, whose contract expires in 2024, already has an agreement with the Rossoneri. for the Gazzetta dello Sport. It remains to find the one with the Yellow Submarine not intending to sell it out. The game is still to be played, but the club remains confident.

Tourè to Milan: 20%

For the attack, the Milan would have entered into competition with Atalanta for El Bilal Toure, Malian striker from Almeria. According to Sports Courier, the class of 2001 has a cost that fluctuates between 15 and 20 million euros and is a profile that tickles the management. Before attempting to assault the player, however, it will be necessary to place Rebic and Origi, for which, at the moment, there are no concrete offers. Tourè has played 21 games in La Liga this season, scoring 7 goals.

David Luciani

