Home » Paloméros, former NATO supreme commander: “Putin is now weaker and the accounts with Wagner are not yet closed”
World

Paloméros, former NATO supreme commander: “Putin is now weaker and the accounts with Wagner are not yet closed”

by admin
Paloméros, former NATO supreme commander: “Putin is now weaker and the accounts with Wagner are not yet closed”

MILAN – The general Jean-Paul PalomerosBetween 2012 and 2015, he led the Transformation command of NATO, to reorganize the forces of the Atlantic Pact after the return of France, of which he had already led the air forces.

What will happen now in Russia after the truce between Putin and Prigozhin?
“The big clash between the two, which had been maturing for months, is

See also  WHO: More than 228 cases of childhood hepatitis of unknown etiology caused at least 4 children to die – yqqlm

You may also like

Greece, exit poll: conservatori at 40-44%, sinistra at...

Elections in Guatemala, with little opposition

Julian Sands, human remains found in the mountains...

“44 million euros in cash found in Prigozhin’s...

Sberbank: Business as usual today, no increase in...

CGIL demonstration: Landini, no more cuts to health...

Hydropower project Gornji horizonti | Info

Djokovic took a picture with Sabalenko Sport

The world is already looking for a currency...

Italian chef kidnapped by a commando in his...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy