Paloméros, former NATO supreme commander: “Putin is now weaker and the accounts with Wagner are not yet closed”

MILAN – The general Jean-Paul PalomerosBetween 2012 and 2015, he led the Transformation command of NATO, to reorganize the forces of the Atlantic Pact after the return of France, of which he had already led the air forces.

What will happen now in Russia after the truce between Putin and Prigozhin?

“The big clash between the two, which had been maturing for months, is

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

