Renato Sanches could come back into fashion in the summer for the Milan. The Portuguese chose PSG last year, also driven by the presence of Campos and Galtier, the men who had relaunched his career at Lille. The choice was unfortunate because the Portuguese played very little. In the summer, therefore, the air could change. After all, Al Khelafi is heading towards yet another revolution. This is why Milan returned to the player. His name is not the only one that Maldini is following for next summer. Let’s see how the company is moving.

Valeri to Milan: 45%

Il Milan for the left-handed band does not give up the track that leads to Valeri. The full-back from Cremonese has been identified as a possible deputy to Theo Hernandez. With Ballo Tourè which will be sold in the summer, another interpreter is needed on the left-handed side and the Cremonese full-back is one of the favorites. The player’s contract will expire in 2024 and the Grigiorossi will put him on the market in the summer. That’s why Maldini is working to try and secure a player who, in terms of technical-economic parameters and age, would be perfect for the Rossoneri.

Samardzic al Milan: 45%

Il Milan he is insisting with Udinese to secure the performance of Lazar Samardzic. The player is valued at around 25 million euros by the Friulian club and is also of interest to Napoli. Maldini entered with a straight leg to try to burn the Neapolitan club. The idea would be to propose a cash part and a player appreciated by the Pozzo club to unlock the negotiation. Among the attentive profiles is that of Daniel Maldini, currently on loan at Spezia. The fate of Paolo’s son is yet to be written, but it is possible that he will be sacrificed to get to Samardzic, considered an ideal profile to increase the quality rate of the squad.

Get Demiral Milan: 30%

For the defense the name of Merih Demiral. The Turk is not considered non-transferable, given that he has no particular bond with Gasperini. In January Inter also took an interest in him and it is possible that the Nerazzurri will try again in the summer. Milan remains at the window for the Turkish who already tried to take a couple of years ago. The transition to the three-man defense makes it necessary to introduce quality in the central area of ​​the field where the Tomori-Kalulu-Thiaw trio cannot be enough. With Kjaer and Gabbia who seem destined to leave the team, Demiral’s is a concrete track, especially if Atalanta opens up to a loan.

Renato Sanches to Milan: 25%

Il Milan became interested in again Renato Sanches. The Portuguese regretted the choice made in the summer, when he preferred PSG’s money to Milan’s technical project. So far he has played just 418 minutes in Ligue 1 and 140 in the Champions League. The premises with which he had moved were different. For this reason, Mendes is trying to take him away from Paris and has re-established relations with the AC Milan club. It is not a simple negotiation because there is a lot of rust between the powerful prosecutor and the club. However, the parties have started talking. The will of the PSG must also be understood. Certainly, Milan could hardly face a onerous purchase of the player. It is more probable that the transaction will close on loan with the right/obligation to redeem. However, the road is still long.

Retegui to Milan: 25%

After Mancini’s call-up to the Italian national team, the Milan has accelerated for Mateo Retegui. The Tigre forward, but owned by Boca Juniors, looks set to play in Serie A next season. The player’s father has denied the Rossoneri’s interest in the centre-forward, but the club is moving. Retegui represents the perfect 9 for the Rossoneri’s strategy, as he is young and has significant potential. It is possible that Maldini will soon make his move to try to secure the Italian-Argentine.

David Luciani