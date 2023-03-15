Stories about the love life of the singer Teodora Džehverović do not stop emerging!

The domestic media has been buzzing for days about the fact that Teodora Džehverović recently started a romance with the Red Star basketball player Luka Vildoz. These rumors were further fueled by the singer herself when she appeared at the eternal derby in Pionir, although after that she posted on Instagram and let everyone know that she is still single.

“All I have to say is that I will not be following my future boyfriend on Instagram. You guys are screwed,” she wrote.

The courier now learns, from a source close to Teodora, that the singer is allegedly head over heels in love with the basketball player and that she deliberately goes to the places he also goes during her stay in Belgrade in order to get closer to him. Unlike her, Vildoza does not have any feelings towards Teodora, except friendly ones, which she tries to change in every way.

“Teodora followed Luka. He has been chasing and stalking him around the city for several months. She goes to the same places he goes, so that they meet by chance. She was the first to follow him on Instagram, she likes everything. When he followed her back, there was no end to her happiness. They correspond, and when he invited her to his match with Partizan, she enthusiastically accepted. Unfortunately, it is one-sided. The basketball player has only friendly feelings towards her and is not thinking about a new relationship. He told her this openly on one occasion,” said the source and added:

“Luka is still suffering a lot for his ex-girlfriend Arijana Hihon, with whom he was in a relationship for two years, and who left him after she saw his photos from a Belgrade night club, where he was surrounded by several girls. Teodora is aware of this, but she decided not to give up so easily on the handsome Argentinian. Everyone says they would be a nice couple, but there is nothing to it. She suffered for Nina, but she finally decided to move on, just as her ex-boyfriend found a new girlfriend shortly after the breakup, which she doesn’t hide.”

Until the end of last year, the singer was in a long-term relationship with Nino Čelebić, with whom she did not part in a nice and cultured way, and after the breakup she was also in a relationship with footballer Marko Janković, which she also denied.

