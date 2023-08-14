Millonarios Struggle to Find Success in the League Despite Scoring in Other Games

Millionaires Struggle in League Matches, but Perform Well in Other Competitions

Millonarios, the reigning champions, have been facing difficulties in the League matches, managing to secure a win only once in the current semester. The team has been struggling to score goals, resulting in a lackluster performance so far.

However, the struggle seems to be limited to the League matches, as Millonarios have fared much better in other competitions. In friendlies, they managed to score five goals against Nacional, Crystal Palace, and Real Zaragoza. Additionally, they scored three goals in the Copa Colombia against Bucaramanga.

Unfortunately, this past Sunday, Millonarios suffered a 2-0 defeat against Jaguares in Montería, further complicating their position in the League. The team currently has only five points. Despite the setback, coach Alberto Gamero remains calm and optimistic about the team’s future.

Gamero acknowledged the team’s shortcomings in the match against Jaguares, particularly in terms of possession and vertical play. He made tactical changes in the second half, but regrets the missed penalty by Leonardo Castro, which significantly affected the team’s performance. In addition, Millonarios once again conceded a goal from a set piece, an issue Gamero is actively working to address.

Despite the team’s unfavorable start in the League, Gamero maintains a positive outlook. He emphasizes the importance of hard work and remains motivated to make improvements. The team’s upcoming fixture includes a Copa Colombia match against Atlético Bucaramanga, where they hold a 3-1 advantage, and a League match against Once Caldas at El Campín Stadium.

In conclusion, Millonarios’ performance in the League has been challenging, but they have shown promise in other competitions. With Coach Gamero’s dedication and determination, the team hopes to bounce back and improve their position in the League standings.

