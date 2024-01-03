Home » Milner completes 632nd Premier League match – sport.ORF.at
James Milner has climbed to second place in the ranking of most appearances in the English Premier League. The 37-year-old Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder played his 632nd game in England’s top football league on Tuesday in the 0-0 draw at West Ham United, drawing level with Manchester United icon Ryan Giggs. Only Gareth Barry (653) has played more games.

“That’s a pretty big number, it took a long time to do it,” Milner said in a pre-match interview. It was “a nice story,” he added, but three points were more important to him. But that didn’t happen, Brighton remains three points behind West Ham in the table.

Milner, who played the most games for his former club Liverpool FC, has played at least one Premier League game every year since 2002. In addition to Brighton and Liverpool, the former international also played for Leeds United, Manchester City, Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

