Farmer catches smuggler with tractor: trouble with public prosecutor

According to the newspaper, the Traunstein public prosecutor’s office is checking whether the three men – the farmer, his son and a neighbor – acted proportionately according to the law.

As the farmer says, he repeatedly saw the man with his van on his property. He also saw the fleeing men running away. Then he told one of his sons to get the tractor. He wanted to block the car’s access. They also put up a construction fence as a further barrier. The smuggler drove over this at full speed on his escape – before getting stuck in a meadow on the slope.

The men then took him out of the car, took him onto the street and held him until the police came. The Serb had a bloody injury to his face. He is now in custody.

