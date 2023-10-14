Milwaukee Brewers’ Brandon Woodruff to Miss Most of Next Season After Shoulder Surgery

Milwaukee Brewers’ key pitcher, Brandon Woodruff, faced a setback as he was unable to participate in the Wildcard series against the Arizona Diamondbacks, leading to his team’s elimination. Woodruff, who holds a crucial position in the organization’s rotation, had to miss the series due to shoulder problems.

Woodruff’s injury woes began earlier in the season when he was placed on the disabled list in April due to shoulder inflammation. Despite the extended duration of his absence, Woodruff showcased impressive performance upon his return in early August. However, the Brewers soon announced that he would be unable to participate in the Wildcard series, further prolonging his recovery.

Recently, the Milwaukee organization revealed that Woodruff underwent surgery to repair the anterior capsule in his right shoulder. As a result, the right-hander is expected to be sidelined for a significant portion, if not the entirety, of the upcoming season.

Acknowledging Woodruff’s significance both on and off the field, Matt Arnold, the president of baseball operations for the Brewers, praised the pitcher’s contributions to the franchise. Not only is Woodruff considered one of the best pitchers in Brewers’ history, but he has also made substantial contributions within the community alongside his wife, Jonie. Arnold emphasized that Woodruff’s well-being is the top priority for the team at present.

Reflecting on Woodruff’s performance in the 2023 season, the right-hander made 11 starts, tallying 67 innings with an impressive 2.28 ERA and 0.82 WHIP, despite battling shoulder issues. Additionally, the two-time All-Star finished with a 5-1 record, striking out 74 batters while allowing 15 walks, 40 hits, and 17 earned runs.

Woodruff’s absence due to his shoulder injury is undoubtedly a significant blow to the Milwaukee Brewers organization, considering his role as one of the team’s most vital assets in the rotation.

