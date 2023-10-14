In the Chiriquí neighborhood they denounce invasion of property intended for a community hall

Through an amateur video, the president of the Community Action Board of the Chiriquí neighborhood, in the city of Valledupar, Mayerlis Camelo, denounced that The work developed for the construction of the community hall was demolishedafter the construction company M&S claimed that the property was his property.

According to what was expressed by the community representative, the property would have been transferred by the municipality of Valledupar to the inhabitants of the sector so that the construction of the community hall could begin, however the construction company M&S would have entered the place, demolishing what was under construction.

“The community hall was in the process of construction and the construction company M&S, which claims that it is their property, ordered that what had been built be demolished, and he put some people to take care of the land so that the work would not continue.“said the JAC leader of the Chiriquí neighborhood.

Likewise, the community leader points out that the property was transferred because it was part of a session area in the sector. “This land is part of area 64, which is close to the terrace of one of the homes in the sector. In the sector there is only one JAC formed, because there are five neighborhoods in the area. Thanks to the location of the terrace, this property was transferred, which is a session area, but now it appears that it is private property“, he pointed.

Given the situation, the JAC together with the community have processed several requests that allow them to solve through legal means the situation that affects the inhabitants of the area because the project that was being executed would allow them to improve the quality of life of the communities. less benefited who live in the surrounding sectors.

At the moment, the work is disabled, for which the leader of the JAC demands that the competent entities speak out and take measures, allowing the project that was started to be completed, in which according to the representative, the Secretariat of the municipal government and the Planning Office, had invested resources to start the work that were lost after the interruption by the construction company.

“We are calling on municipal and departmental entities to please take charge of this situation, This place was going to reduce the conditions of poverty in which many families in the nearby sectors live, but now we do not know how long we will be like this.“, concludes the leader in the video.

EDITORIAL/EL PILÓN.

