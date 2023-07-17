Milwaukee Brewers Extend NL Central Lead, Defeat Cincinnati Reds for Fifth Time in Six Games

Title: Milwaukee Brewers Extend Lead in NL Central with Comeback Victory over Cincinnati Reds

CINCINNATI — The Milwaukee Brewers continued their dominating performance against the Cincinnati Reds, defeating them 4-2 in a thrilling game on Sunday. This victory not only marked the Brewers’ fifth win in their last six meetings with the Reds but also helped them establish a two-game lead as the frontrunners in the NL Central division.

The Brewers proved their resilience by overcoming a two-run deficit and sealing the triumph with rookie Andruw Monasterio’s clutch two-run single in the eighth inning. Monasterio’s heroics propelled the team to their third consecutive win, completing a series sweep after having already claimed two victories at home just before the All-Star break.

The game saw an impressive display of power from both sides. Milwaukee’s Christian Yelich smacked his 14th home run of the season in the third inning, narrowing the gap to 3-2. Yelich further contributed to the team’s comeback with an RBI single in the fifth inning, firmly solidifying his role as a key contributor for the Brewers.

The Cincinnati Reds fought hard to stay in the game, with Jake Fraley crushing a two-run homer. However, despite their efforts, they were unable to avoid a fourth consecutive loss to the Brewers, having suffered shutout defeats in their last three encounters.

Pitching played a vital role in the Brewers’ victory, with Hoby Milner (1-0) showcasing his skills by allowing just one hit in two scoreless innings. Closing pitcher Devin Williams was near perfect, needing only nine pitches to secure his 23rd save in 25 chances during a flawless ninth inning.

Cincinnati’s Joey Votto managed to break the team’s 28-inning scoreless streak with an RBI double in the second, but it was not enough to halt their rivals’ momentum.

Individual performances of note included Venezuelans William Contreras and Andruw Monasterio, both delivering instrumental contributions to the Brewers’ success. Contreras went 4-1, while Monasterio went 4-2 with a run scored and an RBI. Dominicans Willy Adames (4-1 with a run scored) and Raimel Tapia (4-1) also made significant contributions to the team’s victory.

On the other hand, Dominican player Elly De La Cruz from the Reds struggled, going 4-0 during the game.

With this latest win, the Milwaukee Brewers have showcased their mettle as they further solidify their position at the top of the NL Central division. Their decisive victory against the Cincinnati Reds not only improves their overall record but also sends a strong message to their division rivals that the Brewers are a force to be reckoned with.

