Nicola Porcella Reveals Unseen Details of His Relationship with Angie Arizaga

Title: Nicola Porcella opens up about his tumultuous relationship with Angie Arizaga

Subtitle: The former reality show star reveals shocking details about their controversial fights and why he left Peruvian television

In a recent appearance on the Mexican reality show “La Casa de los Famosos”, Nicola Porcella left viewers stunned as he candidly discussed his past relationship with fellow reality TV star Angie Arizaga. The model, who has been making headlines ever since his participation in the show, finally revealed previously undisclosed details about their tumultuous love affair.

Porcella addressed the sensationalized fights between him and Arizaga, which attracted nationwide attention at the time. Speaking about a specific incident, he admitted, “I grab her and start to insult her, but I don’t hit her at all. She called a friend who recorded everything and sold it to a channel. In that footage, she can be heard crying, claiming that I had beaten and mistreated her.”

The revelation shocked fans, providing a different perspective on the notorious incident that had caused a media frenzy. While acknowledging his aggressive behavior in 2015, Porcella explained that they eventually reconciled. “She called me when I was in New York, and we decided to give our relationship another try. We got back together, but the scar from that incident was still fresh,” he confessed.

Nicola Porcella also shed light on his decision to step away from Peruvian television. After their breakup, the former couple attempted to resolve their lingering issues. However, Porcella admitted, “I was still deeply hurt by what had happened before. When we met, she started screaming, but I never acted aggressively towards her.”

The reality TV star’s revelations have sparked widespread discussion and debate among fans and media outlets alike. Porcella’s confession provides a rare glimpse into the intimate details of his rollercoaster relationship with Angie Arizaga and the emotional aftermath they experienced.

As the public eagerly awaits further revelations and developments, it remains to be seen what impact this stunning disclosure will have on both Nicola Porcella and Angie Arizaga’s careers, as well as their personal lives.

