New York – Communications experts Raúl Pérez Frias and Rafael Osorio have been disqualified due to their questionable handling of a poll or survey on the candidates for deputy from abroad of the Fuerza del Pueblo party (FP). The controversy unfolded during their YouTube program, “Tu Decides.”

An anonymous document signed only as “Los Indignados” accuses Pérez Frias and Osorio of rigging the survey, alleging that the results were manipulated in an unorthodox and unprofessional manner. Out of the 11 pre-candidates in contention, only two reportedly received more than five votes, raising concerns about the authenticity of the results.

The document speculates that this incident may be part of a larger scheme to influence the upcoming electoral elections. The intention behind these tactics remains unclear, although the biased nature of the survey’s results indicates the presence of vested interests.

The document further claims that a similar survey conducted by another political party also faced fraudulent activity. It suggests that manipulative phone calls were made to skew the results in favor of one particular candidate or party.

“These pseudo communicators engage in deception, solely driven by the financial gain they can extract from individuals seeking an advantage in such polls,” the document explicitly highlights. Those responsible for the document appeal to aspiring candidates and urge them not to participate in such disreputable practices. They believe that this kind of behavior not only harms individual candidates but also damages the reputation of the Fuerza del Pueblo party and their leader.

The scandal has called into question the integrity and transparency of polling procedures and the trustworthiness of the individuals involved. As the Fuerza del Pueblo party navigates these allegations, it remains to be seen how this incident will impact their future endeavors.

The accusations against Raúl Pérez Frias and Rafael Osorio serve as a stark reminder of the risks associated with unethical behavior in the realm of communications and the importance of maintaining the highest standards of professional conduct.

