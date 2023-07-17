Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang’s Mysterious Absence Raises Speculation

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang has not been seen in public for the past three weeks, sparking intense speculation in a country known for its political opacity. The 57-year-old career diplomat and trusted aide to Chinese leader Xi Jinping was promoted to foreign minister in December after serving as ambassador to the United States. Qin had played a crucial role in stabilizing ties between China and the United States, as well as meeting with other high-profile officials.

His absence since June 25, following meetings with officials from Sri Lanka, Vietnam, and Russia, has raised eyebrows. Qin’s disappearance becomes even more conspicuous amidst the flurry of diplomatic activities in the Chinese capital, including visits from US officials Janet Yellen and John Kerry. A meeting scheduled with European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell was also delayed, adding to the speculation surrounding his absence.

When asked about Qin’s prolonged absence at a press conference, a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman stated that he had no information to provide and that China‘s diplomatic activities continue as normal. However, this has failed to quell rumors and speculation about Qin’s whereabouts. China‘s political system, characterized by a lack of transparency and decision-making behind closed doors, has contributed to the uncertainty surrounding Qin’s absence.

These disappearances of senior Chinese officials have occurred in the past, only to be revealed later by the Communist Party’s discipline watchdog body that they had been detained for investigations. Such sudden disappearances have become a common feature of President Xi’s anti-corruption campaign. Qin’s perceived close ties to Xi add further sensitivity to his absence, as any problems with Qin could reflect poorly on Xi’s ability to select suitable personnel for key positions.

The silence surrounding Qin’s whereabouts and well-being has sparked concerns about political instability and the nature of China‘s totalitarian regime. With Xi’s concentration of power and crackdown on dissent, the opacity of China‘s political system has only deepened. As the public eagerly awaits updates on Qin Gang’s situation, speculation and rumors continue to circulate as to the true reasons behind his extended absence.

