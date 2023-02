I Milwaukee Bucks they recorded Giannis Antetokounmpo as “doubtful” for Friday’s game against the Miami Heat. Antetokounmpo is struggling with a sprained right wrist.

Giannis was injured in the Bucks’ last game before the All-Star break. The two-time MVP fell to the floor against the Chicago Bulls and injured his wrist.

Milwaukee said it doesn’t anticipate a long wait to get back on the field.