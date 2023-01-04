Milik performs the miracle in the 91st minute and Juventus goes out with three points from Zini, where an excellent Cremonese had up to that moment deserved the equal by not allowing the black and whites to score and playing openly, also with several chances and hitting two posts . But just after time expired, Milik’s perfect free-kick arrived, making it 1-0 in the final which allows Allegri’s team to still maintain the solitary third place thanks to their seventh consecutive victory, and all without conceding a goal. Yet Cremonese really made life difficult for the guests throughout the match. In the 2nd minute the first warning for the bianconeri: on a quick restart Okereke manages to reach the shot, but the ball is deflected for a corner. In the 13th minute Okereke tries again, this time with a header, but Szczesny blocks. The teams face each other openly, for the Cremonese no awe, but it is Juve who are most frightening when they arrive in the area. As in the 18th minute, when Bremer headed the ball from a few steps away: Carnesecchi could have done nothing. The same grey-red goalkeeper deflects Soulè’s long shot for a corner in the 20th minute. In the 23rd minute, a copy of Soulè’s action again, deflected again for a corner by the goalkeeper. In the 30th minute Miretti tries a shot from outside but the ball flies over the top corner. In the 38th minute it was Kostic who grazed the post with a sudden shot. The first half ended 0-0, with both teams taking care more of the defensive phase than the offensive one. In the first minutes of the second half, the match remained blocked, and in the 55th minute Allegri decided to try Chiesa and Kean, to give more weight to the attack. From one of Chiesa’s first lunges came the action that led to Gatti’s shot, which grazed the post from a good position in the 58th minute. Now Juve pressed more and also won several corner kicks, making themselves dangerous again in the 63rd minute with a very strong shot by Kostic that went high. The bianconeri gain confidence and the field. But in the 69th minute it was Cremonese who had the clearest chance: a great shot by Dessers which hit the post when the goalkeeper was beaten. In the 78th minute, double great opportunity for the bianconeri: Rabiot shoots from the height of the spot but Carnesecchi is good at deflecting for a corner, then Kean shoots from close range on the corner but again the grey-red goalkeeper puts up a great fight. On the restart it is Valeri who gets the shot but also the Juventus goalkeeper is not surprised. The match lights up, both are looking for the goal. In the 83rd minute it was the new substitute Afena-Gyan who hit the outside post from a tight angle, with a new thrill for Allegri and him. On the other hand, in the 87th minute it was Kean who freed himself for the shot: powerful but central, Carnesecchi repelled with his fists. In the 91st minute it was Milik who released the free-kick from the edge: a precise shot that took the inside post and passed behind Carnesecchi, bagging himself. Juve makes the three points their own when they were losing hope, and remain third at minus 2 from Milan. Psychological blow for the Cremonese who remains nailed to the penultimate place at an altitude of 7.

Allegri: “Too many mistakes in the first half”

«We knew the importance and difficulties of this match. Cremonese is a team that presses and runs a lot, we made a lot of mistakes in the first half from a technical point of view, it went better in the second half. Winning in Cremona wasn’t easy, it was a good victory, another little step, we extended to fifth in the standings and this is very important». So Massimiliano Allegri comments on Juventus’ painful narrow victory in Cremona to Dazn. «There were important players on the bench, when they came on they did well, we had 5 minutes of chaos, then the team settled down – he adds -. Di Maria against Udinese? We will see. Today he trained. He must be fine, he is an extraordinary player and I hope to have him available. We have five months to play and we need everyone. The market? Juventus have a very important squad, there have been defections and important young players have come out at this stage. We need to work and improve, but numerically we are fine».