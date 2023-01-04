Home Business Bmw, everything changes on board: Android arrives with System OS9
Bmw, everything changes on board: Android arrives with System OS9

Bmw, everything changes on board: Android arrives with System OS9

Las Vegas – Revolution in BMW: Android Automotive arrives. The Bavarian company at the CES in Las Vegas announced that the future operating system of its cars, System 9, will be based on the free software from Android Automotive Open Source OS licences, the free version dedicated to cars of the green robot software developed from Google.
However, BMW did not marry Big G because the choice fell on the open version and not on the Google Automotive Service system used for example by Volvo and Renault.
No Play Store, a more controlled market (Aptoide) and not even the Google Assistant voice assistant since BMW has chosen Alexa and even those of Google have not been selected for the maps. Perhaps questionable choices that however mark a change of course in Bnw’s software strategy increasingly oriented towards open source and the elimination of proprietary systems.
Bmw Os 9 will see the light in 2025 3 will debut with the new range of electrics known as Neue Klasse.

