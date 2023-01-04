When we talk about viral hepatitis, we need to think of different agents that come into play.

Hepatitis A: how to defend yourself

Hepatitis A is caused by an RNA virus which has a diameter of 27 nanometers, can resist heat but is destroyed by boiling; it can live for a very long time in sea water, hence the risk of eating molluscs and seafood from uncontrolled areas. The other potentially polluting foods are raw vegetables, water and unpasteurized milk. Infection can be prevented with a vaccine that can be given with the hepatitis B vaccine and is protective about one month after the first administration.

Hepatitis B: how to defend yourself

Hepatitis B is caused by a DNA virus with diamdiameter of 42 nanometres. It is made in layers, with an inside and an outside. Contagion occurs by the use of contaminated needles or instruments or through almost invisible lesions of the mucous membranes. The infection can cause chronic hepatitis or cirrhosis, but thanks to vaccination, new cases of the disease appear to be steadily declining.

Hepatitis C: how to defend yourself

The hepatitis C virus has genetic material made up of RNA. It seems that it can resist in the environment and it takes at least 5 minutes at 100 degrees to kill it. In any case, the infection is normally contracted through direct contact with blood from a virus carrier. There is no protective vaccine, therefore it is necessary to avoid potential direct contact with blood and not to use potentially harmful objects already used by others. Today, there are effective treatments against this virus that can completely eradicate the infection.

Delta hepatitis: how to defend yourself

There are also hepatitis viruses that need to associate us with others to induce a pathological picture. This is the case of the Delta virus, it has a diameter of about 35 nanometers and is formed by an external envelope with a virus B antigen and a central part in which the Delta antigen is found. This is why we speak of a defective virus.

Hepatitis E: how to defend yourself

The hepatitis E virus is spherical in shape, it can be transmitted to humans via the fecal-oral route and therefore the infection is similar to that caused by the A virus. The risks are above all limited to countries with poor hygiene standards.

Hepatitis G: how to defend yourself

Finally, we recall that there is also the G virus which is made up of RNA. It doesn’t seem related to nutrition but we still don’t know what it could entail.

