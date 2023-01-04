Assault in Castoi, a year later. The woman surprised from behind, after parking the car and hitting her on the head with a stick, is better, even if she will never forget that evening of December 23, 2021, at home. Her attacker still doesn’t have a face and a name and it won’t be easy to give them to him at all, but her priority is always her health, after running the risk of dying. The 40-year-old local woman had been hospitalized in the intensive care unit of the San Martino hospital and underwent a delicate surgery, before being discharged in early February and starting a tiring convalescence.

She has begun to sleep again, although the images of that night of fear and pain in her ears still pass before her eyes, she has some kind of yellow film soundtrack and she has taken back her life, which someone had tried to take away from her. Apparently for no reason: «I’m really better», she reassures through her trusted lawyer Mario Mazzoccoli, «but it took me months to regain possession of an existence as normal as possible. I started working again and doing what I was doing before, even if I confirm that it was very hard».

A suspect will have it on the identity of the man who clubbed her, causing her a head wound the size of a coin, but nothing concrete: «I have faith both in the work of the carabinieri and in that of the judiciary and I trust in the for them to find out who did it.”

On the events in via Mandon, the Public Prosecutor’s Office had opened a file for the hypothesis of attempted murder, delegating the investigations to the investigative unit of the carabinieri, but there are still no members in the register of suspects. The prosecutor Paolo Luca has always maintained that it was not necessary to go so far from the family environment with the investigations and, according to the Castionese parish priest Don Marco De March, the responsibility could only lie with a local person. It was the neighbor, alarmed by the screams of the woman, who put him on the run and his testimony is the only testimony on which the prosecutor Marta Tollardo can count.

But it was dark in the garden in front of the house and there are no video surveillance cameras in the area. In addition to this, there aren’t who knows how many reasons to get to the woman’s house, unless you are looking for her or you have to reach a rural villa, on the road that leads up to Castion.

The purpose of the attack was certainly not the robbery, because nothing is missing: it must necessarily have been someone who knows her and hates her enough to try to kill her with a stick on the head.