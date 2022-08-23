(Reporter Jiao Lili) Bulk packaging has increased, prices have decreased, and packaging has become slimmer… In the past few days, the reporter followed the inspection of the city market supervision bureau law enforcement officers and found that after the implementation of the new moon cake packaging standards this year, the moon cake consumer market has less attention to packaging forms. The luxury and preciousness of the food are added to the traditional Chinese culture and connotation. The traditional Mid-Autumn Festival makes the food return to the original attribute of food.

There is still more than half a month before the Mid-Autumn Festival, and mooncake sales have entered a peak period. The reporter visited many chain supermarkets and baking cake shops in our city and found that the price of moon cake gift boxes ranges from tens of yuan to three or four hundred yuan, and the bulk moon cakes are mostly 20 to 30 yuan per catty, and some have promotions and discounts; more than 500 yuan Mooncakes, assorted mooncake gift boxes with tea, honey and other products, are almost invisible.

“I found that the price of moon cakes has dropped slightly this year, and the price of bulk moon cakes is particularly close to the people.” said a citizen who was shopping at a chain supermarket. According to the shopping guide staff of Yonghui Supermarket, judging from the recent sales of mooncake gift boxes, gift boxes with a price of one or two hundred yuan are the most popular.

From August 15 this year, the National Standard No. 1 Amendment Form for “Restricting Excessive Packaging Requirements for Food and Cosmetics” issued by the State Administration for Market Regulation (Standard Committee) has been officially implemented. The new national standard clarifies that the number of packaging layers for moon cakes should not exceed three layers, the gaps in the packaging of moon cakes should be compressed, the moon cakes should not be mixed with other products, and the packaging materials should not use precious metals and mahogany materials.

To this end, the Municipal Market Supervision Bureau decided to carry out a 2-month centralized rectification campaign for problems such as excessive packaging of commodities, “high-priced” moon cakes and crab cards and crab coupons, and implement key supervision on boxed moon cakes exceeding 500 yuan. Strict implementation Mandatory standards for packaging, prohibiting mixed sales of mooncakes, standardizing the management of mooncake coupons, strengthening the supervision of hotel and restaurant channels, strengthening the supervision responsibility of e-commerce platforms, and advocating industry self-discipline, etc. At the same time, the Municipal Bureau of Commerce also issued the “Notice on Doing a Good Job in the Supervision of the Mooncake Market”, requiring the Municipal Chamber of Commerce, Catering Association, E-Commerce Association and related enterprises to strengthen industry guidance to member units and urge relevant operators to consciously abide by the notice Requirements, guide operators to set reasonable prices, resolutely put an end to the phenomenon of “high-priced” moon cakes, and ensure that the moon cake market is standardized and orderly, and the festival is clean.

In order to make the implementation of the new national standard more effective, the city’s market supervision department will closely combine daily supervision and key supervision according to the governance principles of marketization and the rule of law, and play a “combination punch” to control the excessive packaging and chaos of moon cakes. Packaging violations will form a lasting and powerful deterrent, and promote the formation of a new social trend of simplicity, moderation, green and low carbon.