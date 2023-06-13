Home » Misadventure for Lionel Messi: the Argentine world champion stopped by the police at the Beijing airport
Il World Champion Argentinian Lionel Messifresh from the new contract with the club Inter-Miami Of Major Leaguewas involved in an unpleasant affair once he arrived at the airport Beijing to reach out to his countrymen. In fact, Argentina will be involved in the next few days two friendlies between China and Southeast Asia.

The motif of the catch, which has an intense outline geopolitical, is connected to the Argentine passport. In fact, Messi assumed that he could reach Chinese territory with the Spanish passport as he did several times to reach the island of Taiwan. Once stopped, he would have replied to the agents in a surprised way: “Is Taiwan not China?”. Messi did not have the Argentine document with him, with which in the previous times he had gone to China he had been allowed to enter without any problem.

After being held for approx two hours by the border police, spent with some teammates who were also deeply shocked, the champion was then allowed to enter the country thanks to a special visa.

