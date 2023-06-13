Marcell Jacobs misses the European Athletics Teams. Ready for the World Cup

The Olympic champion of 100 meters and 4×100 Marcell Jacobs, in accordance with the technical direction of the Italian national teams, will not be involved in the competitions of the European Team Championship-European Games, scheduled for the weekend of 23-25 ​​June in Chorzow (Poland ). The Fiamme Oro sprinter was diagnosed with a “condition of perineural inflammation with vascular stasis of the sciatic emergency at the level of the ischial foramen of the right thigh – as reported by the federal medical staff – a situation most likely determined by a muscle traction of the piriformis”.

preserve jacobs

—

In continuity with the therapeutic path already undertaken, and in order to allow a full recovery of the athlete in coincidence with the most important phase of the season (scheduled for the second half of August, when the Budapest World Championships will take place), the the blue medical staff believes that “there is a need to spend additional time for treatment and specific training, until the problem is completely resolved. The confirmation will take place following an evaluation of the clinical picture, from specific muscle strength tests and a neuro magnetic resonance “.