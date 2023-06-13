Home » Marcell Jacobs misses the European Athletics Teams. Ready for the World Cup
World

Marcell Jacobs misses the European Athletics Teams. Ready for the World Cup

by admin
Marcell Jacobs misses the European Athletics Teams. Ready for the World Cup

The 100m Olympic champion will miss the European Games in Poland at the end of June due to sciatic nerve problems. The sprinter, in agreement with the federation, is aiming for the world champion event in Budapest

The Olympic champion of 100 meters and 4×100 Marcell Jacobs, in accordance with the technical direction of the Italian national teams, will not be involved in the competitions of the European Team Championship-European Games, scheduled for the weekend of 23-25 ​​June in Chorzow (Poland ). The Fiamme Oro sprinter was diagnosed with a “condition of perineural inflammation with vascular stasis of the sciatic emergency at the level of the ischial foramen of the right thigh – as reported by the federal medical staff – a situation most likely determined by a muscle traction of the piriformis”.

preserve jacobs

In continuity with the therapeutic path already undertaken, and in order to allow a full recovery of the athlete in coincidence with the most important phase of the season (scheduled for the second half of August, when the Budapest World Championships will take place), the the blue medical staff believes that “there is a need to spend additional time for treatment and specific training, until the problem is completely resolved. The confirmation will take place following an evaluation of the clinical picture, from specific muscle strength tests and a neuro magnetic resonance “.

Gazzetta dello Sport

June 13, 2023 (change June 13, 2023 | 18:32)

© breaking latest news

See also  Festival dello Sport, Jacobs: "I'm not superman, but I have Bolt in my sights"

You may also like

Sant’Antonio da Padova, the procession in Palermo for...

High on Life annuncia il DLC a tema...

Željko Obradović press conference, first match of the...

More than 100 dead in a shipwreck on...

Trump was formally indicted in Miami

Trump in court in Miami: he pleads not...

Diving vessel catches fire in the Red Sea:...

Ukraine, Stoltenberg convenes the big names in defense...

The biggest fraud in American history?The amount may...

the two-year-old boy who fell into the water...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy