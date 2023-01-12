Original title: Missing the quarter-finals Zheng Qinwen was injured and retired from the warm-up match (theme)

Regulating the injury and actively recovering, trying to get back to the state before the opening of the Australian Open (subtitle)

Beijing Youth DailyReporter Chu Peng

On January 11, 4 days before the opening of the 2023 Australian Open, the Chinese rookie Zheng Qinwen failed to go further in the last warm-up match before the Australian Open. In the Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) 500 Adelaide second round of the women’s singles match, Zheng Qinwen faced Grand Slam champion Kvitova and announced his withdrawal after losing the first set 6-7. Zheng Qinwen will then adjust his left thigh injury and strive to regain his form before the opening of the Australian Open.

In the last warm-up match before the Australian Open, Zheng Qinwen suffered a series of hard battles from the qualifying round. After defeating Potapova in 3 hours to advance to the main match, Zheng Qinwen took more than 2 hours to reverse Rogers in the first round. Facing the Grand Slam champion Kvitova this round, Zheng Qinwen broke serve twice in the first set, and was broken twice by his opponent, dragging the game into a tie-break. In the tie-break, Zheng Qinwen once held 3 sets 6-3, but Kvitova reversed and won the first set. Zheng Qinwen’s thigh had been bandaged before. After losing the first set, Zheng Qinwen announced his retirement and Kvitova advanced to the quarterfinals. Next, the team will help Zheng Qinwen recover, and strive to restore his body and condition before the opening of the Australian Open.

It is reported that the 2023 Australian Open will start on the 16th. The latest information from the Australian Open shows that seven Chinese “Golden Flowers” including Zhang Shuai, Zheng Qinwen, Zhu Lin, Yuan Yue, Wang Xiyu, Wang Xinyu and Zheng Saisai will participate in the women’s singles race.