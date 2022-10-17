Another misstep for Radja Nainggolan. The former midfielder of Inter, Cagliari and Rome, after being stopped for driving without a license, was found by the cameras while he was smoking on the bench during the last match of the Belgian championship between his Antwerp and Standard Liège.

Immediate action taken by his club, which decided to suspend him indefinitely: “Antwerp today had a conversation with Radja Nainggolan about his general conduct and how certain behaviors affect the club and the group. The club has decided to suspend Radja from the first team indefinitely. Clear agreements have also been made on what our club expects from his player. Neither the player nor the club will comment further on what happened. “