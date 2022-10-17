[Caixin.com]Since December 31, 2019, when the Wuhan Municipal Health Commission of Hubei Province first reported cases of novel coronavirus pneumonia, patients with novel coronavirus once spread all over China. At present, the development trend of the epidemic has evolved into preventing and controlling overseas imports, and at the same time responding to new local cases and asymptomatic infections. The new crown epidemic abroad is still in the outbreak stage, and the inflection point of the epidemic development is difficult to see.

According to the National Health Commission, as of 24:00 on October 16, 2022, a total of 256,018 confirmed cases have been confirmed in 31 provinces and the Xinjiang Corps, an increase of 245 confirmed cases compared with yesterday, including 63 imported cases (18 in Guangdong, 18 in Fujian and 18 in Fujian). 8 cases, 7 cases in Shanghai, 7 cases in Jiangsu, 6 cases in Beijing, 6 cases in Sichuan, 3 cases in Inner Mongolia, 3 cases in Shandong, 3 cases in Yunnan, 1 case in Hubei, 1 case in Guangxi), including 6 cases from asymptomatic infection to Confirmed cases (4 in Sichuan, 1 in Shandong, and 1 in Guangdong); 182 local cases (40 in Shanxi, 23 in Guangdong, 20 in Zhejiang, 13 in Beijing, 13 in Inner Mongolia, 13 in Xinjiang, 9 in Jiangsu, and 9 in Shaanxi) 9 cases, 8 cases in Henan, 7 cases in Heilongjiang, 6 cases in Sichuan, 6 cases in Yunnan, 5 cases in Chongqing, 4 cases in Hunan, 2 cases in Liaoning, 2 cases in Tibet, 1 case in Anhui, 1 case in Guizhou), including 19 cases from asymptomatic The infected people turned into confirmed cases (4 in Inner Mongolia, 3 in Shanxi, 3 in Zhejiang, 2 in Beijing, 2 in Henan, 2 in Sichuan, 2 in Yunnan, and 1 in Chongqing). There were no new deaths, with a total of 5,226 deaths; 16 severe cases, a decrease of 1 from the previous day; a total of 246,329 cured and discharged cases, and 286 newly cured and discharged cases (515 cases were found by Caixin); no new suspected cases .

As of October 16, a total of 3,438.277 million doses of the new coronavirus vaccine have been reported in various places.

Beginning on April 1, 2020, data on asymptomatic infections have been made public. The National Health and Medical Commission notified that 676 new cases of asymptomatic infections were added on October 16, including 142 imported cases and 534 local cases; 25 cases were confirmed on the same day (6 cases imported from abroad); asymptomatic infections were released from medical observation on the same day There are 581 cases of infected people, including 139 imported cases and 442 local cases; 15,621 cases of asymptomatic infections are still under medical observation (942 cases imported from abroad).

Asymptomatic infections reported by provinces: provinces with new asymptomatic infections – Xinjiang with 175 new cases, local Urumqi City with 110 cases, Ili Prefecture with 27 cases, Bazhou with 15 cases, Turpan City with 12 cases, Tacheng City There are 8 cases in the district, 3 cases in Hami City, 3350 cases now; 63 new cases in Shanghai, 10 cases in Qingpu District, 5 cases in Baoshan District, 3 cases each in Pudong New District, Minhang District, Jing’an District, and Chongming District, Huangpu District, Xuhui District District, Putuo District, Jiading District, Songjiang District, each with 1 case, Singapore and the United States with 5 cases each, Canada with 4 cases, the United Kingdom and Germany with 3 cases each, France with 2 cases, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Australia, Malaysia, Austria, Chile, Denmark, South Korea, and Japan each have 1 case, bringing the total to 48,619 cases; 55 new cases in Guangdong, 27 in Guangzhou, 5 in Shenzhen, 4 in Dongguan, 1 each in Huizhou and Zhongshan, 2 in France, and 2 in Malaysia. , Indonesia, Congo (Kinshasa), Japan, South Korea, Switzerland, 1 case each, 9 cases of undisclosed source, 400 cases now; 41 new cases in Sichuan, 17 cases in Nanshi City, 5 cases in Luzhou City, Deyang City, Leshan City There are 2 cases in each city and Ya’an city, 1 case in Liangshan city, 1 case in Sichuan province, 4 cases in Canada, 2 cases in Singapore, 2 cases in Hong Kong, China, 1 case in Taiwan, Cambodia, and Finland, and the number of asymptomatic infections is unknown; There are 32 new cases in Inner Mongolia, 23 in Hohhot, 3 in Baotou, 2 in Xing’an League, 1 in Bayannaoer, 1 in Hulunbuir, 2 overseas, and 3495 cases; Yunnan added 31 cases, local Ruili There are 20 cases in the city, 6 cases in Menghai County, 2 cases in Yingjiang County, 1 case each in Longchuan County, Hekou County, and Jinghong County, and there are 574 cases; 27 new cases in Hubei, 16 in the local Wuhan City, and 5 in Suizhou For example, 1 case each in Yichang City and Qianjiang City, 2 cases in Hong Kong, China, 1 case in Turkey and South Korea, there are 492 cases; 27 new cases in Shaanxi, 15 in Xi’an, 4 in Weinan, and 2 in Hanzhong. , 1 case each in Shangluo City and Yulin City, 4 cases abroad, and there are 339 cases; 26 new cases in Jiangsu, 7 cases in Xuzhou City, 4 cases in Nanjing City, 3 cases in Taizhou City, 2 cases each in Suzhou City and Nantong City, There are 1 case each in Huai’an City and Wuxi City, 6 cases abroad, and there are 275 cases; 21 new cases in Tianjin, 6 cases in the local Hedong District, 2 cases each in Binhai New District and Jinnan District, and each in Hongqiao District, Nankai District, and Dongli District. 1 case, 3 cases from other provinces, 2 cases in Italy, 1 case each in Hungary, Singapore, and the United Kingdom. The number of asymptomatic infections is unknown; 19 new cases were added in Shanxi, 7 in local Luliang, 4 in Datong, and 4 in Shuozhou. City, Jinzhong City, and Xinzhou City each have 2 cases, Taiyuan City and Linfen City each have 1 case, and there are 334 cases; Zhejiang has added 19 cases, local Ningbo City has 3 cases, Taizhou City has 1 case, Hong Kong, China, and Spain have 4 cases each. , 3 cases each in Malaysia, Vietnam, 1 case in Italy, 193 cases now; 16 new cases in Guangxi, 1 case each in local Chongzuo City and Nanning City, 14 cases abroad, and 120 cases now; 16 new cases in Beijing, local cases There are 1 case each in Huairou District and Dongcheng District, 14 cases abroad, and the number of asymptomatic infections is unknown; 12 new cases were added in Shandong, 4 cases were in Yantai City, 3 cases were in Linyi City, and 1 case was in Jining City. There are 3 cases in Germany, 1 case in South Korea, 180 cases now; 12 new cases in Hunan, 5 cases in Hengyang City, 3 cases in Shaoyang City, 2 cases in Xiangtan City and 2 cases in Changde City, there are currently 137 cases; 12 new cases in Hebei, There are 5 cases in Baoding City, 3 cases in Qinhuangdao City, 2 cases in Shijiazhuang City, 1 case in Langfang City and 1 case in Zhangjiakou City, and there are 136 cases; 12 new cases in Liaoning, 6 cases in local Fushun City, 6 cases abroad, and there are 113 cases. ; 11 new cases were added in Henan, 3 in Zhengzhou, 2 in Luoyang, 2 in Jiaozuo, 1 in Puyang, 3 overseas, and there are 361 cases; 10 new cases in Chongqing, 5 in Yubei District, and 5 in Jiangjin There are 5 cases in the district, 198 cases now; 9 new cases in Anhui, 6 cases in the local Fuyang City, 2 cases in Hefei City, 1 case in Lu’an City, and the existing 238 cases; 7 new cases in Guizhou, from the local Bijie City, the existing cases 327 cases; 7 new cases in Ningxia, from the local city of Yinchuan, and 310 cases; 6 new cases in Fujian, 4 cases in Hong Kong, China, 2 cases in Indonesia, and 51 cases; 6 new cases in Tibet, from the local city of Lhasa, The number of asymptomatic infections is unknown; 2 new cases in Gansu, from the local Lanzhou city, and 292 cases; 1 new case in Jilin, from the local Tonghua city, and 1090 cases; 1 new case in Heilongjiang, from the local Suihua There are 177 cases in the city.

Provinces with no new asymptomatic infections – Hainan has no new cases, with 1,038 cases; Jiangxi has no new cases, with 8 cases; Qinghai has no new cases, with 1 case.

As of October 16, there were 4,463 confirmed cases nationwide (683 in Guangdong, 547 in Inner Mongolia, 427 in Sichuan, 374 in Xinjiang, 319 in Shanxi, 198 in Beijing, 195 in Fujian, 176 in Chongqing, and 171 in Yunnan. 135 cases in Jilin, 132 in Tibet, 114 in Jiangsu, 111 in Liaoning, 105 in Shaanxi, 98 in Guizhou, 96 in Henan, 62 in Heilongjiang, 51 in Shanghai, 49 in Hunan, 35 in Shandong, 14 in Ningxia, and 6 in Anhui. 6 cases in Guangxi, 3 in Hubei, 3 in Hebei, and unknown in Hainan and Tianjin).

The provinces without confirmed cases are Jiangxi, Gansu, and Qinghai.

On October 16, there were 63 new imported confirmed cases, 18 in Guangdong (5 in Hong Kong, China, 3 in France and the United Kingdom, 2 in Singapore, 1 each in the United Arab Emirates, Russia, and South Korea, and 2 in undisclosed source), Fujian 8 cases (source unpublished), 7 cases in Shanghai (2 cases in Canada, 1 case each in Singapore, New Zealand, the United States, Switzerland, and Chile), 7 cases in Jiangsu (3 cases in Hong Kong, China, 2 cases in Singapore, and 1 case each in Thailand and South Korea) , 6 cases in Beijing (2 cases in the UAE, 1 case in Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, Russia, and South Korea), 6 cases in Sichuan (1 case in Singapore and Pakistan, 4 cases in asymptomatic recovery), 3 cases in Shandong (2 cases in Germany, 1 case in Japan), 3 cases in Inner Mongolia (source not released), 3 cases in Yunnan (source not released), 1 case in Hubei (Turkey), 1 case in Guangxi (source not released), a total of 25,085 imported confirmed cases have been reported as of that day, respectively-

Currently, the following provinces are still announcing the cumulative imported confirmed cases: 5,652 in Guangdong, 5,507 in Shanghai, 2,400 in Fujian, 1,717 in Yunnan, 1,220 in Beijing, 909 in Tianjin, 693 in Zhejiang, 306 in Liaoning, 228 in Henan, and 228 in Shanxi. 145 cases, 44 cases in Jiangxi, 23 cases in Hainan, 17 cases in Anhui, 8 cases in Xinjiang, 4 cases in Ningxia, and 1 case in Guizhou. Hubei, Hunan, Heilongjiang, Shandong, Sichuan, Jiangsu, Chongqing, Shaanxi, Hebei, Inner Mongolia, Guangxi, Gansu, and Jilin do not announce the cumulative imported confirmed cases.

According to the source of countries and regions, as of 24:00 on October 16, Caixin had checked a total of 15,514 imported cases from 161 countries and regions, including 1,468 cases in the United States, 1,445 cases in Russia, 1,377 cases in Myanmar, 833 cases in the United Kingdom, and 601 cases in South Korea. 568 in the Philippines, 548 in Japan, 530 in Singapore, 520 in Canada, 412 in the United Arab Emirates, 365 in France, 345 in Germany, 338 in Indonesia, 258 in Spain, 229 in Bangladesh, 227 in Nigeria, and 218 in Cambodia , 201 in Pakistan, 193 in Italy, 193 in Thailand, 187 in Egypt, 187 in Laos, 181 in Malaysia, 166 in Ethiopia, 161 in Saudi Arabia, 161 in Germany, 113 in Uzbekistan, 110 in Iraq, and 108 in Serbia , 106 cases in India, 104 cases in Australia, 96 cases in Vietnam, 94 cases in Nepal, 93 cases in Ukraine, 89 cases in the Netherlands, 88 cases in Guinea, 88 cases in Turkey, 86 cases in Iran, 78 cases in Kazakhstan, 78 cases in Brazil, 77 cases in Mexico, 71 in Israel, 69 in Poland, 68 in Switzerland, 65 in Sri Lanka, 65 in Afghanistan, 61 in South Africa, 60 in New Zealand, 59 in Algeria, 59 in Tanzania, 58 in Zambia, 56 in Argentina, 55 in Ghana, and 53 in Kenya 52 in Austria, 51 in Hungary, 47 in Belgium, 43 in Kuwait, 43 in Denmark, 40 in Côte d’Ivoire, 40 in Senegal, 38 in Greece, 36 in Sweden, 34 in Mali, 34 in Cameroon, and 33 in Finland. Sudan 31, Qatar 30, Mongolia 29, Portugal 28, Morocco 28, Panama 28, Romania 28, Jordan 24, Uganda 23, Congo (Brazzaville) 23, Niger 22, Fiji 21 20 in Gabon, 19 in Chad, 19 in Colombia, 19 in Mozambique, 18 in Angola, 16 in Jamaica, 16 in Namibia, 15 in Tajikistan, 15 in Ecuador, 15 in Peru, 15 in Oman, and 15 in Georgia 14 in Ireland, 14 in Suriname, 13 in Burkina Faso, 13 in Mauritania, 13 in Montenegro, 13 in Papua New Guinea, 12 in Liberia, 12 in Zimbabwe, 10 in Belarus, 10 in the Czech Republic and 10 in Chile , 10 in Bulgaria, 10 in Bahrain, 10 in Maldives, 9 in South Sudan, 9 in Bolivia, 9 in French Guiana, 9 in Djibouti, 9 in Turkmenistan, 8 in Benin, 8 in Costa Rica, and 7 in Madagascar. Azerbaijan 7, Dominica 7, Sierra Leone 6, Kyrgyzstan 6, Equatorial Guinea 6, Luxembourg 5, Armenia 5, Togo 5, Croatia 5, Cyprus 5, Tunisia 5, Solomon Islands 5 4 in Syria, 4 in Yemen, 4 in Gambia, 4 in Albania, 4 in Slovenia, 4 in Mauritius 4 in Sri Lanka, 4 in Bosnia and Herzegovina, 4 in Venezuela, 4 in Moldova, 4 in Rwanda, 4 in Malawi, 3 in Norway, 3 in North Macedonia, 3 in Slovakia, 3 in Botswana, 3 in Bahamas, and 3 in Timor-Leste 2 in Cape Verde, 2 in Libya, 2 in Seychelles, 2 in Haiti, 2 in Guatemala, 2 in Lebanon, 1 in Palestine, 1 in Sao Tome and Principe, 1 in Lesotho, and 1 in Eritrea 1 case in Lithuania, 1 case in El Salvador, 1 case in Central African Republic, 1 case in Comoros, 1 case in Guyana, 1 case in Samoa, 1 case in Trinidad and Tobago, 1 case in Uruguay, Congo (DRC) 1 case, Tonga 1 case.

In terms of provinces, a total of 68,432 confirmed cases and 4,512 deaths (the same below) in Hubei, 64,236 in Shanghai (595 deaths), 40,332 in Jilin (5 deaths), 10,937 in Guangdong (8 deaths), and 8,979 in Hainan (6 dead), 6110 in Sichuan (3 dead), 4628 in Fujian (1 dead), 4451 in Beijing (9 dead), 4135 in Inner Mongolia (1 dead), 3861 in Shaanxi (3 dead) 3508 cases in Zhejiang (1 death), 3462 cases in Heilongjiang (13 deaths), 3430 cases in Henan (22 deaths), 3149 cases in Shandong (7 deaths), 2611 cases in Yunnan (2 deaths), 2557 cases in Jiangsu, 2423 cases in Tianjin (3 deaths), 2336 cases in Guangxi (2 deaths), 2033 cases in Hebei (7 deaths), 2016 cases in Liaoning (2 deaths), 1607 cases in Xinjiang (3 deaths), and 1526 cases in Hunan (deaths). 4 cases), 1514 cases in Anhui (6 deaths), 1495 cases in Jiangxi (1 death), 1445 cases in Tibet, 1351 cases in Gansu (2 deaths), 1245 cases in Chongqing (6 deaths), 940 cases in Guizhou (2 deaths) Cases), 817 in Shanxi, 241 in Qinghai, and 212 in Ningxia.

A total of 7,609,251 cases have been confirmed in Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan, with 22,187 deaths. Among them, there were 424,546 cases in the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (88,253 discharged and 10,273 deaths), 793 in the Macau Special Administrative Region (787 discharged and 6 deaths), and 7,183,912 in Taiwan (13,742 discharged and 11,908 deaths).

