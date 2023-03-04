The Central Bohemians have lost four times in a row at home, but Pilsen’s record at their opponents’ ice rinks was even worse. Before today, she had lost six times in a row away from home. However, in December, the West Bohemians managed to win 1:0 in Mladá Boleslav.

The goalless state lasted until the 15th minute. At 1:29 p.m., the sixteen-year-old defender Skok, who played in the youth team of Mladá Boleslav last season, but then transferred to Pilsen, was sent off, and the home team used his penalty. After 37 seconds, Svoboda was overcome by the strong Roman.

However, at the same time as the goal, Mladá Boleslav striker Šmerha was sent off, and Plzeň also got the advantage of the power play. However, the guests could not defeat goalkeeper Krošelj.

After 79 seconds of the second period, the second goal was added by the accurate shooting Fort, but the Indians were able to react quickly to his goal. Shortly after the bulls, eight seconds later, he lowered Pour. The home team could also score quickly afterwards, but Najman was no longer able to overcome Svoboda.

In the end, Mladá Boleslav got the third goal in the 29th minute, when defender Bernad broke through from the blue line. The guests had an ideal chance to reduce it when Šmerh was sent off for five minutes, when Söderlund also received a minor penalty. But Mladá Boleslav overcame the two-minute weakening in three against five. Rekonen was particularly active in shooting, many of his attempts were eliminated by Krošelj, who was once helped by the stick. See also The “real” tackles are back in Feltre: a mini-tournament but without rankings

In the 47th minute, the home team could have brought Lantoš closer to three points, but he did not convert the penalty shot ordered for Jaroměřský’s foul. In Pilsen, however, you could see the determination to end the series of failures, and already in the 52nd minute, the coaches decided to play the power play. And the guests managed to reduce. Krošelje was beaten by Hrabík, who headed in Zámorský’s shot.

However, Plzeň could not cope. On the other hand, home captain Stránský made the final 4:2 in another risk without a goalkeeper.