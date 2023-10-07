MLS Clubs Determine Nominees for Year-End Awards

MLS clubs have announced their nominees for the upcoming year-end awards, with each club able to nominate a maximum of two players for certain categories. The awards will be determined through a voting process by three groups: current MLS players, MLS coaches, technical directors/general managers, and select media members representing local and national media outlets that consistently covered the 2023 MLS regular season.

Voting for the awards will open on October 10 and conclude on October 23, shortly after Decision Day, which marks the end of the MLS regular season. In addition to the voting process, fans will have the opportunity to have their say in the best plays of the season, as they can cast their votes for the AT&T 5G Goal of the Year and MLS Save of the Year presented by Allstate on MLSsoccer.com.

One of the most prestigious awards, MLS Most Valuable Player, has already announced its nominees. Among them is the legendary Landon Donovan, who has been a standout player throughout his career.

The nominees for the Allstate MLS Goalkeeper of the Year award have also been revealed. These are the players who have demonstrated exceptional skill and talent as goalkeepers throughout the season.

Another important category is the MLS Defender of the Year award. The nominees for this award are the players who have displayed outstanding defensive abilities and contributed to their team’s success.

The MLS Breakthrough Player of the Year award recognizes the best rookie player of the season. Eligible players are those who have had prior professional experience and debuted in MLS in 2023.

The MLS Young Player of the Year award highlights the best young player of the season. To be eligible for this award, players must be 22 years old or younger during the calendar year.

The MLS Comeback Player of the Year award honors a player who has overcome serious injury or adversity and showed improved performance during the 2023 regular season.

Additionally, there is the Audi Goals Drive Progress Impact Award presented by MLS WORKS. This award recognizes a player who has made significant contributions to their community through charitable efforts and social impact work.

Furthermore, the Sigi Schmid MLS Coach of the Year award recognizes the best coach of the season. Nominees for this award have shown exceptional leadership and guided their teams to success.

Lastly, the MLS Referee of the Year and MLS Assistant Referee of the Year awards will be given to referees who have consistently displayed excellent officiating skills throughout the season.

These year-end awards celebrate the achievements and contributions of players, coaches, and referees who have dedicated themselves to the sport of soccer and have left a lasting impact on the MLS community. The winners will be announced at a later date, following the conclusion of the voting process.

